Mumbai Done, Priyanka Chopra's Next Citadel Stop Is London. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is making waves with her upcoming action-thriller web series Citadel which has the world's attention. Cementing her position in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Prime Video show alongside Richard Madden. Now, the actress is busy with the promotions of the show in London and needless to say, has fans glued to each of her updates. Serving some piping hot sneak peeks for the promotions in London, Priyanka Chopra has posted a set of images where she is seen dressed in a black outfit with a thigh-high slit. Sharing the images, the gorgeous star wrote, “Citadel has arrived in London…@citadelonprime @primevideo.”

In response to the post, comedian- content creator Lilly Singh said, “Gorgeous.” Paris Hilton too replied to the post with a heart-eye emoji. Actress Li Jun Li said, “Stunner [heart emoji]. Miss you.” Sayani Gupta replied with a fire emoji, while Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra also posted a video on Instagram in the same look and added the caption: “Everything you know is a lie…”

Priyanka Chopra also shared some behind-the-scenes images from the promotional campaign and wrote, “Waiting…” and tagged the BBC – The One Show.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra delighted her followers by sharing photos of her "Easter Sunday" celebrations. The first image shows Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with Malti wearing a cute custom-made T-shirt that says "Malti Marie's first Easter." In the next photo, the mother-daughter duo is twinning perfectly, taking a selfie in the bathroom. We also get a glimpse of Malti enjoying some Easter treats. The final image features Malti spending time in the garden, accompanied by Priyanka's furry pets Panda and Gino. Priyanka captioned the adorable Easter album as "Easter Sunday" along with some red heart, evil eye, and folded hands emojis. Replying to the post, Sonali Bendre and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra recently took her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on the little one's first trip to India. The mother-daughter duo visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple and Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of their visit, captioning it with, "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings." Preity Zinta was quick to comment on the post, writing, "Jai Ganapati Bappa." Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, and Natasha Poonawalla commented with heart emojis.

In addition to Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again and Jee Le Zaraa.