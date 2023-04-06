Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie Went To Siddhivinayak Temple. Watch

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the video, Priyanka and her daughter can be seen offering prayer while the priest performs the puja. The actress can be seen in a traditional blue ensemble, while Malti Marie looks adorable in a white ensemble with a matching headband. The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai last week. It is her daughter's first trip to India since her birth last year.

On their arrival, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas happily posed with their one-year-old daughter at the airport.

The star couple welcomed their daughter last year in January via surrogacy. Earlier this year, she revealed the face of her daughter to the world during the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame event. Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram handle, congratulating Jonas Brothers: "So proud of you my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers." The video revealed Malti Marie's face for the first time.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event. Also, the actress promoted her upcoming web series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the makers organized a premiere night for the celebs. The event was attended by Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Sanya Malhotra, Neha Dhupia and others.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra announced her next film Heads Of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "On to the next. Let's gooo!!"

Also, Priyanka Chopra has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.