Viral Again: Priyanka Chopra's 2014 Answer To Karan Johar's 'Lesbian Encounters' Question

Screengrabs from Koffee With Karan (courtesy: Idea)

Another day, another old video of a celebrity doing or saying something that's kind of headline-grabbing goes viral. The Internet is almost at one a day this week – after Karan Johar quipping about wanting to "murder" Anushka Sharma's career and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's apparently heated exchange with Navya Naveli, an old clip of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan is trending. In it, host Karan Johar asks a question that could have potentially shocking answers and appears then to be shocked by it, all the while being roasted by both Priyanka and Deepika. The video is from 2014, when the Bajirao Mastani co-stars shared the couch on KJo's show.

The question Karan Johar posed on the Koffee episode was – "Have you all ever had lesbian encounters?" Priyanka replied in the affirmative and then Deepika said, "It's not a sin" while also asking KJo why he was rubbing his knees. The actresses then proceeded to troll an embarrassed KJo over the knee-rubbing. The clip going viral ends with Priyanka saying, "I have" to KJo's question and him then being all shocked Pikachu face. Not revealed in the clip is the rest of Priyanka's explanation, where she clarifies that she's been on the receiving end of same-sex propositioning.

"Encounters, I wouldn't know, but I've been propositioned," she said. There, we completed the clip for you. For what it's worth, you can watch the newly viral video here:

Priyanka Chopra is also the reason the old clip of Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma went viral recently. After she revealed in a podcast that she quit Bollywood because she felt "cornered" by politics and had "beef with people," fingers on the Internet were immediately pointed at KJo.