Advertisement

Viral Again: Priyanka Chopra's Old Comments - "Very Few Of Us Are Happy For Somebody Else's Success"

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Bluff and Heads Of State

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Viral Again: Priyanka Chopra's Old Comments - "Very Few Of Us Are Happy For Somebody Else's Success"
Image Instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)
New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra is known for being candid about her opinions. An old video of the star is making rounds on the internet. In the clip, the actress can be seen discussing how, due to preconceived "mindsets," not everyone is happy with another person's success. “Very few of us are happy for somebody else's success. Why is my natural instinct when someone is successful is to be jealous? Why is my natural instinct not saying, ‘Wow, you have done so great. Let me add to this person, let me push you forward' because then you are pulling me forward. There is such a strength in numbers that we do not recognise. If we only collectively banded it together and supported other successful people in our fields, we would be unstoppable in the world. We are one-fifth of the world's population but we have never been able to take our own stand,” Priyanka Chopra said last year, in a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia

There is no denying that Priyanka Chopra has successfully made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. In April, the actress spoke about straddling both film industries. “For me now, it's almost been 10 years. But it's been a while since I've been straddling this. For more than 10 years, almost 12 years, I've been straddling both industries in both worlds. It's very exciting to me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the largest film industries in the world, which are Bollywood and Hollywood. I love my job and I love the medium that I've been given, which is arts and to tell stories and to move people," she told PTI. 

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. In August, the actress wrapped up the shoot for the film. She also dropped a carousel of BTS snaps on Instagram to announce the completion. Click here to read more about it.

Priyanka Chopra will also appear in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Priyanka Chopra, Viral Comments, Throwback Video
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Zeenat Aman Perfectly Sums Up Her Goa Photoshoot: "Just Call Me A Bird-Of-Paradise"
Viral Again: Priyanka Chopra's Old Comments - "Very Few Of Us Are Happy For Somebody Else's Success"
Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi On His 74th Birthday
Next Article
Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi On His 74th Birthday
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com