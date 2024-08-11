Priyanka Chopra's <i>The Bluff</i> Wrap Up Album: Famjam Time With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot of The Bluff and shared pictures from the shoot on her Instagram feed. The carousel album features BTS pictures from the shoot, Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie's famjam pictures. In the last picture of the Album, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra can be seen posing with a cap which has an image of a skull on it. Priyanka also shared images of the food she had. The album features pictures of Priyanka's blood-soaked make-up as well. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote a caption which read, "It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!!... and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn't have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that's so talented was so much fun!"

Priyanka also revealed in the post that she will spend a quality time at home before she commences her next schedule of shoot. Priyanka wrote, "Also I really lucked out on the locations lottery this year. NICE GOLDCOAST LONDON here's to the next stop... but in the meantime.. a quick back home. As much as I loved making this movie here, I'm sooooo happy to be going home." Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka spent an eventful time in Australia while filming The Bluff. A few days ago, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos with captions attached to each picture. Priyanka shared a mirror-selfie of herself from the sets of The Bluff. She wrote, "Partial padding for stunts. Takes forever to get into costume. Sorry, ADs." The second picture will surely melt your hearts. Two-year-old Malti Marie is seen trying hands at making roti. The caption read, "M making roti." There's another video in which Priyanka, holding Malti on her lap, can be seen singing. She simply captioned it, "Moana, Malti and Mama." Take a look:

Speaking of The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the timeline of the 19th century, the film revolves around a former pirate (Priyanka Chopra) who will go to any extent to protect her family.