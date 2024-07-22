In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's 'Whale Watching' With Mother Madhu Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie In Queensland

Priyanka shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra perfectly balances between her work and personal lives. The Citadel actor, who is currently shooting in Australia, took some time off to enjoy "whale watching" with her daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra in Queensland. Priyanka is seen wearing a violet ensemble in the pictures. She adds a dash of style with her pair of shades and a cap. Priyanka shared pictures with Madhu Chopra and her daughter. She also shared glimpses of a delicious spread and Malti Marie's toys. Priyanka shared a sun-kissed picture of herself, seated on a yacht. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!" Take a look:

Earlier in the day, a fan page dedicated to the actor shared some images from the set of The Bluff on its Instagram feed. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sporting a mohawk hairstyle which left the fans intrigued. Dressed in a black vest, Priyanka seemingly portrays the character of a pirate in the film. The pictures feature Priyanka shooting for an intense scene on a pirate ship. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "So excited to see all Ercell's looks in this movie." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on the sets of The Bluff. Sharing the pictures, she wrote a long note. An excerpt from her note read, "It was a working birthday this year. I've had so many of those over the years and have realised it's one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here Nick Jonas. The Dosa truck for the crew though." Take a look:

Speaking of The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the timeline of the 19th century, the film revolves around a former pirate (Priyanka Chopra) who will go to any extent to protect her family.