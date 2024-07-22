Viral: The Internet Is Thrilled By Priyanka Chopra's Mohawk Hairstyle From The Bluff

Image Instagrammed by Jerryxmimi. (courtesy: Jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra, currently filmingThe Bluff in Australia, hit the headlines for her unconventional look from the film. A fan page dedicated to the actor shared some images from the set on its Instagram feed. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sporting a mohawk hairstyle which left the fans intrigued. Dressed in a black vest, Priyanka seemingly portrays the character of a pirate in the film. The pictures feature Priyanka shooting for an intense scene on a pirate ship. Sharing the pictures, the fan page wrote, "So excited to see all Ercell's looks in this movie." Let's have a quick look at the comments section - A fan wrote, "Excited." Another fan wrote, "Share more pics." Another fan was eager to know how long she would be staying in Australia.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 42nd birthday on the sets of The Bluff. Sharing the pictures, she wrote a long note. An excerpt from her note read, "It was a working birthday this year. I've had so many of those over the years and have realised it's one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set. Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here Nick Jonas. The Dosa truck for the crew though." Take a look:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared some BTS pictures from the set. The first frame features an injured Priyanka Chopra. The actress says in the clip, "Yea when you do action movies, it's really glamorous." The slide also has pictures of Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie. The post also has some photos of the former Miss World posing with the crew of the film. The caption on the post read, "Lately #thebluff." Take a look:

Speaking of The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo. Set in the timeline of the 19th century, the film revolves around a former pirate (Priyanka Chopra) who will go to any extent to protect her family.