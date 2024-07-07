In This New Pic Of Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti Marie's Smile Steals The Show

Priyanka and Malti Marie pictured together. (courtesy: JerryXmimi)

New day, new pictures from Priyanka Chopra's famjam session. The pictures were shared by a fan page dedicated to the actor. Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the film The Bluff and she is spending quality time with her family on the sidelines of the shoot. In the carousel post, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and other friends. What caught our attention was a picture in which Malti Marie and Priyanka sharing an adorable moment. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen keeping a hand on Malti's head while the little one laughs her heart out. Take a look at the pictures here:

A day ago, the Citadel actress shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, "Bits and pieces." The video has snippets of their time together as a family, visuals of Nick and daughter Malti Marie's shopping session and some BTS scenes from Priyanka Chopra's film The Bluff. Take a look:

Last week, Priyanka Chopra's pictures with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie from a beach holiday went crazy viral. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a bralette and shorts. She amps up her glamour quotient with a pair of black shades and a cap. Nick Jonas rocks an all-blue look while little Malti Marie wears a funky cap. In one click, Priyanka Chopra can be seen hugging husband Nick Jonas. Another click features Malti Marie playing with sand while her parents watch her happily. Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the film The Bluff in Australia. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.