Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Family Time With Husband Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka and Maltie pictured together. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her next film Bluff in Australia, scooped some time out to spend with her family. She was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. The pictures were shared by a fanpage dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen carrying her daughter Malti Marie on her lap. In one click, Priyanka can be seen having a fun time with her daughter. In other pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen conversing. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the fan page wrote, "Some family time." Take a look:

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her Instagram handle. In one click, Nick and Malti can be seen meeting characters from Paw Patrol. The series also featured snaps from a family outing with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. The caption read, "These days." Take a look:

Nick Jonas also shared glimpses with Malti Marie on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, he can be seen hugging her little munchkin. Sharing the photos on social media, he wrote, "We met Paw Patrol." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra dropped a carousel post comprising pictures from the making of the film Bluff. The first frame features an injured Priyanka Chopra. The actress says in the clip, "Yea when you do action movies, it's really glamorous." The caption on the post read, "Lately #thebluff." Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.