Tony Awards 2024: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Angelina And Vivienne Jolie For Big Win

Vivienne and Angelina Jolie clicked at the Tony Awards. (Image courtesy: AFP)

At the 77th annual Tony Awards held at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, New York, Angelina Jolie won big. The superstar, who produced The Outsiders, won her first Tony Award. Angelina Jolie, along with her daughter Vivienne, 15, and the cast and crew, accepted the Best Musical Award for The Outsiders. Priyanka Chopra shared a note on her Instagram stories, congratulating the mother-daughter duo. "Huge congratulations to this angel, who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for Best Musical for 'The Outsiders' and also for multiple awards and 12 nominations." Priyanka Chopra added in her note, "You're a force, and I'm so inspired by you every day. Angelina Jolie, congratulations, Vivian," Priyanka Chopra wrote.

Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne were twinning and winning in teal outfits as they attended the Tony Awards in New York.

Read Priyanka Chopra's note for Angelina and Vivienne Jolie here:

Angelina Jolie was previously married to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt. In addition to Vivienne, Angelina shares Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Knox with her ex-husband. Angelina and Brad Pitt met on the sets of the 2004 film Mr & Mrs Smith, when Brad was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. After dating for almost a decade, the couple finally got married in a secret ceremony on their French estate in 2014. The stars who have six children, separated in 2016.

Angelina Jolie is the star of films like Salt, Mr & Mrs Smith, Girl, Interrupted, The Tourist, Eternals, Changeling, By The Sea, to name a few.