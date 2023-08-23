Angelina Jolie's New Finger Tattoo Prompts Brad Pitt Theories

Image instagrammed by Angelina. (Courtesy: AngelinaJolie)

Los Angeles, August 23: Angelina Jolie has got a mystery tattoo on both of her middle fingers, PageSix reported quoting the actor's tattoo artist. Fans are speculating on what the tattoo is about.

Mr. K, who works at the New York City location of the celebrity-favourite Bang Bang store, posted a picture of Angelina's fingers on Instagram on Tuesday with the new tattoo completely masked out to keep her new design disguised. After writing, "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her," Mr. K tagged the "Maleficent" actor and posed the question to his followers, "Guess what she got on her palm?"

Take a look at his post here:

Commenters referred to Angelina's ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 2005 until their eagerly anticipated wedding in 2014.

However, the couple filed for divorce in 2016 and has since been involved in a heated court dispute about their shared winery and children.

Another theory regarding the actor's new tattoos is that they are memorials to her children, a "warning label for potential suitors," or "something spiritual."

Additionally, Mr K is the tattooist who created Doja Cat's contentious backpiece, which admirers have dubbed "demonic."

Fans of the popular downtown tattoo parlour include Joe Jonas, Michael J. Fox, Sophie Turner, and Miley Cyrus, as per PageSix.

Regarding being close to Angelina, one user joked, "I'd never wash my hands again," while another remarked, "Lemme lick those gloves."

One more person exclaimed, "Even her hands are gorgeous."

Angelina, a philanthropist, has other significant tattoos honouring her philanthropic work and her six children, including her intricate backpiece, so this is by no means her first body art.

She also has numerous more designs honouring ex-partners, including one that was renowned for honouring her first spouse, Billy-Bob Thorton.

After having the words removed from her arm following their divorce, she later made a commitment to never get the name of another man tattooed on her body.

Angelina and Brad acquired matching ink, which paired Buddhist designs created from the same ink to represent their everlasting bond, soon before their 2016 breakup, so she didn't exactly honour her word.

As for the Fight Club star, among his many tattoos are an "A" on his forearm with the initials of their children, Angie's birthdate written in Khmer on his lower abdomen and drawings from his ex-wife's imagination.

