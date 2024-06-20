Rohit Saraf Recalls When He Danced With Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Easter Celebrations

Image Instagrammed by Rohit Saraf. (courtesy: RohitSaraf )

Rohit Saraf, who is gearing up for his next release Ishq Vishk Rebound, shared his fond memories about working with Priyanka Chopra in an interview with News 18. Rohit Saraf and Priyanka Chopra shared screen space in The Sky Is Pink (2019). Rohit shared that Priyanka Chopra hosted a lovely Easter party for the entire crew. Rohit also recalled he matched steps with the Desi Girl and her husband Nick Jonas. Recalling the shooting of the last scene of the film, Rohit told News 18, "We were shooting this one particular sequence where Farhan's character and my character, after the sister has passed, we sit together and bawl together. It was a heartbreaking scene that we shot together. It was also very beautiful to share that kind of equation with Farhan in that moment. That's why I love such scenes where you just get to share so much with your co-actor and it was a beautiful scene. That was draining and we were actually bawling."

Rohit continued, "Right after that we went to the farmhouse PeeCee was staying at and her entire family was there and there was Easter. They did like a whole feast for all of us after which all of us, the entire crew, PeeCee's entire family, including Nick Jonas, all of us danced to Desi Girl. It was great fun."

Last year, Rohit Saraf shared a series of throwback pictures and stills from The Sky Is Pink on the occasion of the film completing 4 years. One picture shows him posing with Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira, while another picture is a selfie with Priyanka and director Shonali Bose from the film's promotions. He also shared the entire team's picture from the film's premiere at TIFF 2019.

His caption read, "To the film that gave me more than I could've ever asked for, not just professionally but also personally. Thank you for the love, thank you for the hugs and thank you for the sky thats been the brightest shade of Pink ever since! @shonalibose_ @maniyar.nilesh i'll always be grateful to you two.@priyankachopra @faroutakhtar to the best co-actors ever!" Take a look:

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala featured in the movie.