Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer: Pashmina Roshan-Rohit Saraf's Tale Of Friendship, Love And Heartbreak

The trailer of Rohit Saraf's upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound is now out. The film, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, also features Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal in key roles. The film revolves around the idea of friendship, love, breakups, and of course, rebound. The trailer begins with the story of three friends – Rohit, Pashmina and Jibraan. Soon, Pashmina and Jibraan are seen developing romantic feelings, while Rohit is seen sharing intimate moments with Naila. Soon, trouble comes calling and both the pairs break up. In a surprising turn of events, Rohit is then seen kissing Pashmina, causing further complications. Towards the end of the trailer, Rohit, standing with Jibraan, Pashmina and Naila, says, “Yaar hum log na dost hi theek the, yeh ishq-vishk ke chakkar ne na dosti ki bhi band bajadi. [We were fine as friends; this love affair has ruined even our friendship.]” According to the trailer, the movie features “three friends, two love stories, and two breakups.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala were also featured in the movie.

Last month, Rohit Saraf talked about how it feels to step into Shahid Kapoor's shoes. He told News18, “More than pressure, there's a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don't want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn't taking any; it's not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it's not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It's a new story altogether. It's a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the big screens on June 21.