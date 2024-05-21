Rohit Saraf To OG Ishq Vishq Star Shahid Kapoor: 'I Just Wanna Say Thank You'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SajaiKumar9)

Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf is all set to play one of the leads in Ishq Vishk Rebound. Set to release on June 21, the film is the second film in the franchise Ishq Vishk, headlined by Shahid Kapoor. Talking to News18, Rohit Saraf talked about stepping into the shoes of Shahid Kapoor and the pressure that comes with it. The actor, who made his debut with the 2016 Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi shared, “More than pressure, there's a lot of gratitude. Because I feel like this is an opportunity not many people get and I don't want to dilute that by putting that kind of pressure on myself. Sab itna aapass mein pressure bolte rehte hai, I feel like I should start taking pressure because in all honesty, abhi tak I wasn't taking any; it's not like a remake of the first Ishq Vishk, it's not a sequel of the first Ishq Vishk. The only thing that is common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. It's a new story altogether. It's a love story about Gen Z, what they go through, and it is kinda exciting.”

When asked if he has had the chance to speak with Shahid Kapoor, he shared, “I actually haven't had the chance to speak with Shahid. But I would love to. So, if Shahid Sir, if you are watching this, I'm gonna wait for the day, I get to speak with you, because I just wanna say thank you.”

Apart from Rohit Saraf, Ishq Vishk Rebound also marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal also play titular roles in the film.

Ishq Vishk Rebound has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani's Tips Films. Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 21 June 2024.