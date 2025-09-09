Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Travel Plans Due To Protests: "My Heart Goes Out To Families"

Prajakta Koli has voiced her concern over the turmoil in Nepal, where massive youth-led protests against corruption and a controversial social media ban have shaken the nation.

What's Happening

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote on Monday, "What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Prajakta's Mismatched co-star and Kathmandu-born actor, Rohit Saraf, also penned a heartfelt note condemning the current situation in Nepal. He wrote on his Instagram Story, "To everyone in Nepal... my thoughts and prayers are with you. No struggle should come at the cost of innocent lives. Violence is never the answer. Hoping for dialogue, compassion, and peace."

However, it was Manisha Koirala who voiced her concerns about the Nepal protests first. Sharing a photograph of a bloodied shoe, she wrote on her Instagram handle, "आजको दिन नेपालका लागि कालो दिन हो - जब जनताको आवाज, भ्रष्टाचारविरुद्धको आक्रोश र न्यायको मागलाई गोलीले जवाफ दिइयो। (Today is a black day for Nepal - when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.)"

Background

Nepal is currently experiencing political and social unrest following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation on September 9, 2025, after days of violent demonstrations. The protests were triggered by the government's September 4 order to shut down 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X, citing failure to register locally and concerns over misinformation.

The decision sparked outrage, particularly among young people who viewed it as an assault on free expression and a reflection of deeper corruption and nepotism in politics.

What began as peaceful rallies escalated on September 8 into what became known as the "Gen-Z protests." Thousands of students and young demonstrators took to the streets in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan, and other cities, condemning the ban and the wider governance failures.

According to Times Now, protesters attempted to storm parliament, leading security forces to unleash water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets, and eventually live ammunition. At least 19 protesters, mostly in Kathmandu, were killed, and more than 250 were injured.

By September 9, the unrest intensified despite the lifting of the ban. Protesters torched the residences of Prime Minister Oli, President Ramchandra Poudel, and several ministers. Political party offices, including the Nepali Congress headquarters in Sanepa and the CPN-UML office in Lalitpur, were also attacked. The army was deployed, and Tribhuvan International Airport was completely shut down as the protests spiraled further.