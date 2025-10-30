Allu Sirish Shares Glimpse Of Rain-Soaked Venue As Cyclone Montha Disrupts Engagement: "Weather Gods Have Other Plans"

Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancee Nayanika were all set for a dreamy outdoor engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on October 31. However, nature had other plans as Cyclone Montha brought heavy rain and strong winds, disrupting their meticulously planned celebration.

What's Happening

Allu Sirish took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of the rain-soaked venue that was originally meant to host the couple's outdoor winter engagement.

The picture showed a lush green courtyard with a glass canopy, chairs, and decor being arranged by workers - all drenched by the downpour. The grassy area appeared muddy due to the relentless rain.

Sharing the image, Allu Sirish wrote, "Planned for an outdoor winter engagement. But the Weather Gods have other plans!"

The severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which weakened into a cyclonic storm after making landfall, has brought widespread disruption across Telangana.

Hyderabad witnessed continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in several parts of the city. The Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs reached near-full capacity, prompting the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to open multiple floodgates to release thousands of cusecs of water into the Musi River downstream.

Background

Allu Sirish had announced his engagement to Nayanika on October 1, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the couple holding hands in Paris, he wrote, "Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart-my engagement to Nayanika."

In his post, he also remembered his late grandmother with an emotional note, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy."

Allu Sirish has yet to reveal Nayanika's face publicly, with his family also sharing cropped pictures on social media to maintain privacy.

