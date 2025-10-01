Allu Sirish Engaged To Girlfriend Nayanika: "Had To Share This With You All"

Allu Sirish, younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, announced his engagement to Nayanika on Wednesday, October 1. What makes the day all the more special is that it also happens to be the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary Allu Ramalingaiah.

Allu Sirish shared a sweet moment from Paris. He posted a picture of himself holding Nayanika's hand with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika,” the actor wrote.

He also paid tribute to his late grandmother.

“My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

In his caption, Allu Sirish wrote, “Had to share this with you all today.”

Needless to say, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Priya Adivarekar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations.”

Actress Pearle Maaney said, “Congratulations,” and dropped heart-eyed emojis. Actress Vedhika posted, “Congrats.” Many others followed suit.

On the work front, Allu Sirish was last seen in the Telugu film Buddy. Released in August last year, Buddy featured Allu Sirish as Aditya Ram and Gayatri Bhardwaj in the role of Pallavi.

Directed by Sam Anton, Buddy narrates the story of Pallavi, an Air Traffic Control officer, whose soul enters a teddy bear after a sinister plot puts her body in danger. The teddy bear finds its way to pilot Aditya Ram, who shares a past with her, and together they set out for Hong Kong to save her body.

