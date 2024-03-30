15 Years Ago, Allu Sirish Visited Madame Tussauds As A Tourist. Now, He Posed With Brother Allu Arjun's Statue

Allu Sirish shared these images. (courtesy: AlluSirish)

Allu Sirish's latest social media post screams sibling goals. The actor shared a series of pictures from Madame Tussauds Dubai. What was he doing there, you ask? He was attending the unveiling ceremony of his superstar brother Allu Arjun's wax statue. In one of the pictures, Allu Sirish and Allu Arjun can be seen next to the wax creation, striking the iconic Pushpa pose. Another frame captures the Telugu star posing alongside Marilyn Monroe's statue, followed by him standing next to Shrek's giant figure. In the caption, Allu Sirish proudly wrote, “15 years back we were excited as tourists to visit Madam Tussauds and click pictures. Never ever thought one day I'll be clicking it with your own statue. Whatte journey! Proud of you Allu Arjun.”

Earlier, Allu Arjun also shared a picture with Allu Sirish and the wax statue on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “1st time we both went to a wax museum in 2007 we were shocked. Who knew this day would come? Most memorable having my brother beside.”

Not only Allu Sirish, but Allu Arjun's entire family was present for this special occasion. Take a look at Allu Arjun marking this momentous event with his wife Sneha Reddy, their children Ayaan and Arha, and Allu Arjun's parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu.

Madame Tussauds Dubai's Instagram page shared a video of the statue's big reveal. In the video, we get a peek at the stunning statue. Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is seen copying his famous Pushpa pose. When Allu Arjun notices her, he beams with happiness. Watch the delightful video here:

Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2022 film Urvasivo Rakshasivo. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres on August 15.