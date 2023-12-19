Deepika Padukone Is Thrilled By Ranveer Singh's Wax Versions: 'Now I Get 3 Of You'

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Do not disturb, Ranveer Singh, please. The actor is busy at London's Madame Tussauds, capturing moments with not just one but two of his wax statues. Ranveer recently shared a series of pictures from the museum, featuring him dressed in a grey suit and striking poses alongside remarkably lifelike replicas of himself. Expressing his joy in the caption, Ranveer wrote, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world's most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London's famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone, couldn't contain her excitement after seeing the pictures. In the comments section, she celebrated, “Now I get 3 of you!?!?” accompanied by heart-eyed face emojis. Other celebrities also congratulated Ranveer in the comments section. Tiger Shroff expressed, “Wow. Love you, bro mvp,” with a red heart emoji. Anil Kapoor chimed in with fire, raising hands, clapping, and red heart emojis. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Kya baaaaaat mere sherrrr. More power to you my brothaaaaaa,” with hugs, biceps, and fire emojis.

While Deepika Padukone was not present at the unveiling, Ranveer Singh was accompanied by his mother Anju Bhavnani in London.

Before Ranveer Singh, back in 2019, Deepika Padukone too unveiled her statue at the iconic museum. For the special moment, Ranveer Singh ensured he was by his wife's side, and it was a tough call to decide who was more enchanted by the wax statue - Ranveer or Deepika?

In a delightful surprise for fans gathered around the wax statue, Deepika Padukone appeared, and shortly after, Ranveer Singh joined her on the stage. In a viral video capturing the moment, Ranveer can be heard saying, "Can I take her home?" to which the actress responded, "Now when you're here shooting for '83 and miss me, come here."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.