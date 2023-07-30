Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 2: Film Witnesses 'Super Growth'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: dharmamovies)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaaniis garnering much love from fans, after it hit the theatres on July 28. While Day 1 of Karan Johar's directorial already recorded double digits at the domestic box office, Day 2 registered “a super growth” of 44.59 per cent, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He reported that after minting Rs 11.10 crore on Friday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 16.05 crore on Saturday. In his detailed Instagram post, Adarsh claimed that Tier 1 cities “continue to dominate” the business. With its Day 2 collection, Karan Johar's much-hyped romantic comedy has so far minted “Rs 27.15 crore.” He added that with this, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is eyeing “Rs 46 crore in its week.”

Sharing a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Taran Adarsh begins his caption by saying, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad] continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr.”

He added, “Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, RRKPK is targeting ₹ 46 cr + total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*… Post-pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative… In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has found acceptance.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “Tier 2 centres have witnessed strong trends on Day 2, but there's scope to score big numbers on Day 3… If Tier 3 centres also join the party on Day 3, RRKPK should be closing its opening weekend on a superb note.”

This comes after the trade analyst on Saturday shared that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Day 1 business was “lopsided". After revealing the Friday business to be Rs 11.10 cr, Taran Adarsh stated, “RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3.”

Despite the stellar cast, catchy music and on-point chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani -- one of the most anticipated movies of the year -- opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gaveRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 stars out of 5 in his review for NDTV. The film boasts of a strong ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury.