Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 1: KJo's Film Mints Rs 11.10 Crore

Ranveer-Alia in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's much-hyped romantic comdedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registered double-digits at the domestic box office on its very first day. The film managed to mint Rs 11.10 crore on the first day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adrash, the major contribution came from the multiplexes. He says, Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres "did not perform to optimum capacity". Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has to perform well in "mass pockets" to set a big number, says Taran. For day 2 and day 3, these "mass pockets" will play a crucial role to fetch the numbers, predicts Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1... Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided... The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity... Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz." He continued, "#RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too... The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3."

Taran Adarsh's final verdict is, "The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers... The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial."

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 for NDTV and wrote, "The screenplay is erratic - it goes back and forth between taking its eyes off the ball and hitting it out of the park, with the ratio tilted markedly towards the former - but the performances are robust enough to help the film paper over its creases."

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have rekindled their on-screen romance in this movie after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars big names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly.