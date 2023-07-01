Karan Johar Reviews Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi's Version Of Tum Kya Mile

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia in the video. (Courtesy: Angadbedi)

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are the latest celebs to join the bandwagon to make Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a big trend on the Internet. The couple shared a reel video of dancing together to the song, originally picturised on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. For the video, Neha chose a red glittery saree, teaming it up with a halter neck green blouse while Angad rocked an all-black look. The video showcases Angad and Neha acing romantic moves together. In one shot, Angad kneels down before Neha like a true lover boy. In another shot, Neha plants a kiss on Angad's cheek.

The romantic dance video of Neha-Angad received big love from the Internet. Starting with the film's director Karan Johar and the lead actor of the movie Ranveer Singh. Karan commented on the video, "Love it love love it" and shared a bunch of heart emojis with it. Ranveer wrote, "Levelzzz." Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Too good you both are love."

Take a look at Angad-Neha's video:

Karan Johar re-shared the same video of Neha and Angad on his Instagram story. He captioned it, "Uff guys kitna romantic."

Recently Alia made a beach video vibing to this song. In a video posted by the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, Alia can be seen vibing to Tum Kya Mile on a beach. For the caption, Alia Bhatt simply wrote, "Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe... hum toh gaate rahenge (First in the mountains and now on the beach... we will keep singing)."

Take a look at the video here:

Ranveer's hilarious take on Alia's video is trending on the Internet. He posted a reel video, shot on green screen. The actor captioned the Reel "Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha #TumKyaMile." (Didn't have the budget like Alia's reel). Karan Johar wrote in his Instagram story, Rocky! Yeh kya ho raha hai." (Rocky, what is happening)." Alia simply wrote "Legend" in the comments section.

Have a look at Ranveer's video:

The song Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosal. The composer for Tum Kya Mile is Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.