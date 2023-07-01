Ranveer Singh's ROFL Tum Kya Mile Reel Looks The Way It Does Because, 'Budget'

Ranveer Singh in a still from a video. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Taking a leaf from his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt's super aesthetic reel of Tum Kya Mile, Ranveer Singh too gave it his best shot. While Alia lip-synced the track on a beach, Ranveer, wait for it... shot his rendition on a green screen what with sunsets, beaches and even Matrix graphics. The actor hilariously captioned the Reel "Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha #TumKyaMile." (Didn't have the budget like Alia's reel). Reacting to the reel, the film's director Karan Johar wrote in his Instagram story, Rocky! Yeh kya ho raha hai." (Rocky, what is happening)." Alia simply wrote "Legend" in the comments section.

So how did Ranveer Singh do, you ask? Well, the Internet loved the actor's rendition and the comments section of the post looked something like this - "Avatar level CGI," wrote a user. Esha Deol dropped party emoji. VJ Anusha dropped LOL emoji. Nimrat Kaur commented, "Genius." An Instagram user added, "Reason 101 why Ranveer is a whole mood." Another one added, "Me after discovering premiere pro." Another read, "Haters will say this is green screen now."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's video here:

ICYMI, this was Alia Bhatt's rendition. "Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe... hum toh gaate rahenge," wrote Alia Bhatt. She added the hashtag #TumKyaMile.

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the video. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The composer for the track is Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.