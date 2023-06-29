Alia Bhatt Vibing To Tum Kya Mile On A Beach Is A Whole Mood

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt cannot contain her happiness as the latest romantic track Tum Kya Mile from her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is trending big time on the Internet. Only a day after the makers dropped the soulful song, Alia Bhatt was seen lipsyncing to the song to her heart's content. In a video posted by the Gangubai Kathiwadi star, Alia Bhatt can be seen vibing to Tum Kya Mila while wearing a lovely summer dress on a beach. For the caption, Alia Bhatt simply wrote, "Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge (First in the mountains and now on the beach... we will keep singing)." For the unversed, Tum Kya Mile, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh creating magic on top of snowy mountains in quintessential Yash Chopra style.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis below the post while actress Neena Gupta wrote, "Lovely."

The composer for Tum Kya Mile is Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Ever since its release, the song and its cast have been receiving big love from their friends in the industry. Actress Ananya Panday shared the song on her Instagram story and wrote, "The love song of all love songs. On Loop." Nimrat kaur, on the other hand, gushed, "Pyaar Mubarak everyone. Epic everything. On loop."

Hours before the release of the song, Karan Johar had shared an extensive post, in which he mentioned that the song is a tribute to his "guru" Yash Chopra. "I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra... The thinking evolved mind would say "You can't match it or even dare to emulate it " but the fanboy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me." wrote Karan Johar.

In the post, Karan also jokingly apologized to Alia Bhatt, who he revealed had shot the song right after the birth of her daughter Raha in cold temperatures. "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps)," added Karan Johar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will mark the second collaboration of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after the 2019 blockbuster Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.