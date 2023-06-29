Shreya Ghoshal, Missing From Karan Johar's 'Dream Team,' Had This Instagram Exchange With Him

Shreya Ghoshal shared this image. (courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile has been a trending topic on the Internet for more than just one reason. An Instagram exchange between Karan Johar and Shreya Ghoshal put them on the top of trends list. On Wednesday, an Instagram exchange between Karan Johar and Shreya Ghoshal took place and all good things were written. Shreya Ghoshal wrote this about Tum Kya Mile on her Instagram stories, "After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic Karan Johar style Bollywood that we missed so badly. Tum Kya Mile is pure love. Song is out now. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani. Love you Arijit Singh, you sound heart melting beautiful. Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya duo is unstoppable." To this Karan Johar replied with these words, "Shreya, you're the best."

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

In a separate Instagram exchange, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "This song is pure love. Finally a larger than life KJo style Bollywood song and film. Big love to you." Karan Johar's reply to this was, "Can't wait to release the complete song in all its glory. Your voice is pure love."

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, amid all the talk surrounding Shreya Ghoshal not being given due credit, the singer reportedly retweeted and then later deleted a post echoing a similar school of thought that read, "I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she's infact singing the most beautiful part of the song!" Here's a little background. It all began when the film's director Karan Johar mentioned himself, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya as a part of his "dream team" along with the song's teaser. Needless to say, Shreya Ghoshal fans were not happy about her being snubbed and there were tweets aplenty about it.

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the video. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The composer for the track is Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.