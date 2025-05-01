WAVES Summit 2025: Shreya Ghoshal's Performance To Be A Soulful Bengali Tribute

WAVES Summit 2025 is all set to take off today, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. One of the pioneering singing sensations in India, Shreya Ghoshal is all set to take centre stage at the prestigious WAVES Summit inauguration ceremony.

Shreya will grace the stage along with legendary artists from diverse regional music industries, who will lead the way for a powerful collaboration.

Staying true to her cultural roots, Shreya will be offering a soulful Bengali tribute with some celebrated songs. Considering the pinnacle of success and recognition Shreya Ghoshal has achieved with her incredible voice, with a portfolio of songs ranging across languages, she seems to be a befitting choice for the event.

Other than being the opening act to look forward to, it is also a mega-cultural moment to unite languages, legacies, and generations through music.

As for some other key updates for WAVES Summit 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present at the inaugural session. Bollywood A-listers Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, and Chiranjeevi, among others, will also be in attendance.

Along with Shreya Ghoshal's magical performance, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani and a 30-member orchestra are also set to impress the audience present. Actor Sharad Kelkar will also be the narrator for Sutradhar Reinvented, which is a culturally rich tribute to India's cinematic and storytelling heritage.

Other performers for the opening day include legends namely Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Yella Venkateswara Rao, and Ronu Majumdar, alongside acts by the Tetseo Sisters, JHAALA, KING x Alan Walker. Anupam Kher also has a special act in store to make it a memorable evening.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.