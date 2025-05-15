Advertisement

Shreya Ghoshal Reschedules Mumbai Concert After Delay Due To India-Pakistan Conflict: "We Are Coming Back Stronger"

Due to the India-Pakistan conflict, many Indian concerts are postponed.
Her Mumbai concert, rescheduled from May 10, will happen soon.
Ghoshal thanked fans on Instagram for their patience and support.
New Delhi:

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most versatile Indian singers in the industry, who can sing in a horde of languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi. She was also the judge in the last season of Indian Idol along with rapper Badshah and music composer Vishal Dadlani.

Due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, several Indian singers have cancelled or postponed their concerts. Out of respect and in solidarity with the country's current situation, artists have been taking thoughtful decisions in the entertainment industry.

Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai concert was initially planned for May 10, 2025, which had been postponed earlier due to Operation Sindoor.

Even though fans were disappointed, Shreya Ghoshal promised that she will soon be back with the announcement of new dates. She has finally taken to Instagram to share the good news.

The post read, "Mumbai!! New date alert. Thank you for your love, patience and understanding. As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days @jioworldgarden."

As always, with a career spanning decades, Bollywood chartbusters to regional gems - her Mumbai concert promises a night of nostalgia, music, and powerful vocals.

Some of the other Indian singers who have called off their concerts, amid the India-Pakistan tensions are Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Papon, and Usha Uthup.

