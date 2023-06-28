'Where Is Shreya Ghoshal?' The Internet Shreds Karan Johar's 'Dream Team' Edit

Alia and Ranveer in a still from Tum Kya Mile. (courtesy: YouTube)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile, is out now. The track features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and it has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. However, a day before the release of the song, the makers shared a teaser, which listed Karan Johar, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya as a "dream team." Shreya Ghoshal fans were not too happy about her name not being listed there. The comments section of Karan Johar's "dream team" post has comments like "Not giving female playback singer's credit has become their habit" and "Where is name Shreya Ghoshal in the teaser?"

A quick glimpse at the comments section of Karan Johar's post, reflected remarks such as "Why you people haven't written the name of Shreya Ghoshal in dream team? even though she is the part of this iconic song" and "Well this is a duet...and you ignored the female singer Shreya Ghoshal. So stereotypical." Another comment read, "What about the female voice in the promo? Not a part of your dream team?" Another Instagram user added, "Song starts with female singer sound but teaser pe name nahi (but no name in the teaser). This is unfair... Why is the teaser missing the magical singer Shreya Ghoshal's name?"

Another comment on the post, presented a somewhat different school of thought. The comment read, "For people in the comments raving about Shreya's name not there, chill out guys. They just wanted to mention the dream team they have formed in the past few years. ADHM (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Kalank, Brahmastra all of them are Arijit+Amitabh+Pritam+Karan Johar. There is no credit stealing going on here. Shreya is mentioned in the tags and she will be in the music video as well."

On Twitter, similar thoughts echoed. A user posted a throwback clip of Karan Johar from a reality show, where he gave a shout out to Shreya Ghoshal. The tweet read, "Karan Johar openly praised Shreya Ghoshal in one of the reality shows....but HIS OWN company is not even mentioning her in the song she gave her voice to ?? I'm actually not surprised but disappointed and also Saregama, we music listeners expected better from you."

#KaranJohar openly praised #ShreyaGhoshal in one of the reality shows....but HIS OWN company is not even mentioning her in the song she gave her voice to ?? I'm actually not surprised but disappointed and also @saregamaglobal , we music listeners expected better from you. pic.twitter.com/ms8RTCR3ET — Shivansh (@rattan_shivansh) June 27, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, "So nice that Dharma Productions managed to "fit" her name in there... (only credited her after backlash) Tum Kya Mile Singers: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh."

"This is huge disrespect to a 4 time National Award winner singer. Why is Shreya Ghoshal name not in the video," read another tweet from a fan.

This is huge disrespect to a 4 Time National Award Winner Singer . Why #ShreyaGhoshal name is not in the video . — Sun M (@sunm3722) June 27, 2023

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The composer for the track is Pritam. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and it has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.