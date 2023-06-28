To Alia Bhatt From Karan Johar, Apology For Making Her Freeze In Chiffon Saree

Ranveer and Alia in a still from the song. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Ahead of the release of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile, the film's director Karan Johar shared an extensive post. Sharing a still from the track, featuring the film's lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar mentioned that the song was Alia's first shoot after the birth of her daughter Raha. "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel," read an excerpt from Karan Johar's post. "I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons...in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps)," Karan Johar added in his post. Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter in November last year. They named her Raha. Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married.

Coming back to Karan Johar's post, the filmmaker also mentioned that the song is meant to be an ode to the late film legend Yash Chopra. The chiffon sarees, snowcapped mountains in romantic songs were some of his signature moments and KJo was inspired by them. In his post, Karan Johar wrote, "In a few hours Tum Kya Mile will be yours...I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra... The thinking evolved mind would say "you can't match it or even dare to emulate it " but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me."

Karan Johar, thanking composer Pritam and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for their contribution to the song, wrote, "Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn't be true...My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself ... she gave her heart to our song..."

The filmmaker added that Ranveer Singh was "nervous" too at first. He wrote in his post, "Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper.... So we are back to the valleys for an ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song." He signed off the post with these words, "I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold...This one's for you Yash uncle ... Your fan forever."

Read Karan Johar's post here:

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).