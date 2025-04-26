After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Her Surat Concert To Pay Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shreya Ghoshal has canceled her Surat concert due to a recent attack. The concert was set for April 26 at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Stadium. All ticket holders will receive full refunds automatically to their payment.

Shreya Ghoshal has decided to call off the Surat leg of her All Hearts Tour in light of the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The concert was scheduled for April 26 at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Surat.

In a post on Instagram, Shreya Ghoshal's team shared a message to update fans about the latest development.

The note read, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding."

The postcard was shared with a caption, “We stand in silence and solidarity—with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy.”

Shreya Ghoshal also paid her heartfelt condolences to the victims' families in a picture message posted on Instagram.

It read, “I can't stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must've followed the chaos. About the families whose worlds will never be the same again. It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victim. This is a wound to the soul of our nation. My heart goes out to every family shattered by this senseless violence. We grieve with you. And we will remember."

Shreya Ghoshal's decision came a day after Arijit Singh cancelled his show in Chennai, which was scheduled for April 27.

Arijit Singh expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

In Instagram Stories, he said, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27.”

The deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, took place on April 22. 26 tourists were killed and more than 17 injured.