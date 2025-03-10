Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Shreya Ghoshal On IIFA Green Carpet, "Highlight Of A Lifetime"

For Shreya Ghoshal, IIFA 2025 will be memorable for more than one reason. Shreya won her 10th IIFA this time for the reprised version of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song Ami Je Tomar. The event took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan - where Shreya grew up. But the highlight of her lifetime was her meet with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shreya Ghoshal shared a carousel post on her Instagram feed. She shared a video in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving her a warm hug, prompting loud cheers from the shutterbugs. FYI, Shreya started her career with Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing the post, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star @iamsrk loved by all for a reason!!

"At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me 'beta how are you' will be one of the warmest memories. My career started with him with the film Devdas 23 years ago!! Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of @iifa after receiving my 10th @iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends and my fans."

Take a look:

In the videos, Shreya Ghoshal is seen grooving to Coldplay's songs A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Paradise with Salim Merchant making an appearance. The singer also posted a couple of selfies with her husband Shiladitya.

In the caption, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Just pure love for Coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert with the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience."

She added, "Couldn't stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year old dad Bishwajit Ghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and Shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up."

Shreya Ghoshal is known for songs like Ye Ishq Hai, Jaadu Hai Nasha, Dil Dooba, to name a few.