IIFA 2025: Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute To Grandfather Raj Kapoor With <i>Mera Joota Hai Japani</i> Performance

If there's Kareena Kapoor at an event, can headlines be far behind? Kareena Kapoor grabbed million eyes with her OOTN, performances and, of course, her viral moment with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor on stage at the IIFA 2025, held in Jaipur over the weekend.

At the 25th edition of the IIFA 2025 Awards, Kareena Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor by performing his iconic numbers.

Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a suit, recreated the signature step to the song Mera Joota Hai Japani on stage. "We're truly in love with this beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor for our Silver Jubilee celebration," read the caption as the official Instagram handle of the IIFA shared the video.

In another video, Kareena Kapoor channeled her retro vibes to the song Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua. The song was originally picturised on Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Sharing the video, IIFA captioned it, "Poo ki performance ko hum denge 10/10 score - There is simply no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan!"

Take a look:

Here's another video where Kareena Kapoor is seen dancing to the song Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate. Take a look:

The Kapoor family hosted a special film festival to celebrate the birth cetenary of Raj Kapoor in December, last year. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and other Kapoor family members attended the event.

Raj Kapoor is remembered for his iconic films such as Awaara, Shree 420, Bobby and Mera Naam Joker. His contributions to the industry earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988, along with multiple Filmfare Awards.

Raj Kapoor's films Awaara and Boot Polish made their mark at the Cannes Film Festival, while Jagte Raho won the prestigious Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

