What Alia Bhatt, At The Airport With Ranbir Kapoor, Told Paparazzo Who Praised Tum Kya Mile

Alia and Ranbir were clicked at airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned from Dubai after relishing their summer holiday. The two were pictured at Mumbai airport yesterday. Both the Brahmastra actors were in their comfy clothes. Ranbir was dressed in a blue shirt and blue denims. Alia slipped into a white shirt and printed pants. They looked a bit tired as well. One of the photographers, stationed outside airport, said to Alia, "Gaana acha hai" (The song is nice). The photographer referred to the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which was released on Wednesday. Alia smiled at him and said "Thank You", before heading towards her car.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Alia and Ranbir haven't disclosed their holiday destination yet. However, several fan pages of the two stars posted pictures of the duo with their fans from Dubai. In one such picture, we can see Alia and Ranbir pose with a fan in what looks like a bakery. While the actress slipped into a gorgeous black dress, Ranbir complemented her in an all-black outfit.

Take a look:

In another frame- shared by a fan page - Ranbir and Alia, decked up in white ensembles, posed with fans. Take a look:

Before flying out to Dubai, the couple posed for the paparazzi, stationed outside the airport. During the interaction, the paparazzi shouted, "Nice look." When Ranbir Kapoor asked, "Kiska look (whose look)," the paparazzi replied "Aapka (yours)." The answer took Alia Bhatt by surprise as she adorably asked, "Aur mera (and mine)?" The shutterbugs were quick to undo the damage, as they shouted "Dono ka (both of yours)."

Speaking of their work, Alia has two big releases lined-up. She will rekindle her on-screen romance with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani after Gully Boy. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in Netflix original Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.