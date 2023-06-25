Viral: Inside Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Date Night In Dubai

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaaslilly)

Done with Netflix's Tudum and the teaser release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it's time for some relaxing days for Alia Bhatt. The actress along with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor recently flew to Dubai for a summer holiday. The couple was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport as they stepped out in casual monochrome fits. Lately, several pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing with fans surfaced on the internet. In the latest one, Alia and Ranbir pose with a fan in what looked like a bakery. While the actress slipped into a gorgeous black dress, Ranbir also complemented her in an all-black fit.

Check it out here:

In another picture - shared by a fan page - Ranbir and Alia, decked up in white ensembles posed with fans. Take a look:

Before flying out to Dubai, the husband-wife duo stopped and posed for the paparazzi, stationed outside the airport. During the interaction, the paparazzi shouted, "Nice look." When Ranbir Kapoor asked, "Kiska look (whose look)," the paparazzi replied "Aapka (yours).” The answer took Alia Bhatt by surprise as she adorably asked, "Aur mera (and mine)?" The shutterbugs were quick to undo the statement, as they shouted "Dono ka (both of yours)."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's airport look was simple and comfy. Take a look at their airport OOTD.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for back-to-back releases in the months of July and August. She first has the much-awaited Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The teaser of the film was recently released on Tuesday, June 20. Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, "Teasing you with a teaser for now… kahaani toh bas shuru hui hai abhi…”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in theatres on July 28.

In August, Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, with Heart of Stone. The film is slated to stream on the OTT giant, Netflix from August 11.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.