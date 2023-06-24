ICYMI: Dharmendra's Post For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Co-Star Alia Bhatt

Dharmendra with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aapkadharam)

Veteran actor Dharmendra has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.The film, which marks Karan Johar's comeback as a director, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. In the picture shared by Dharmendra, he and Alia are seen looking at an iPad. For the side note, he wrote, “Friends, Loving Alia is showing me glimpses of my romantic past. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Replying to the post, Dharmendra's son, actor Sunny Deol dropped red hearts.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on July 28. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also part of the film. Theteaser was released earlier this week. Karan Johar, at the time of sharing the teaser, wrote, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!”

Ranveer Singh, who plays Rocky in the film, also introduced us to his family. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Introducing the gems of this 'prem kahaani' - the Randhawas and the Chatterjee.” The Randhawas aka Ranveer Singh's family features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand. In the next slide, we can see Alia Bhatt's Rani and the Chatterjees, played by Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration. The two have previously shared the screen space in Gully Boys. Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. The film also stars Gal Gadot.