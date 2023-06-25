Alia Bhatt's 'Tudum Moments' In Brazil With Gal Gadot And Jamie Dornan

Alia shared this image. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Listen up! Alia Bhatt has shared a recap of her “Tudum moments” from Brazil. The actress was in Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo from June 16 to June 18. Much to the delight of her fans on Instagram, Alia has now shared a video which captured some goofy, yet adorable moments from the three-day event. Alia Bhatt participated in the Tudum event as one of the cast members of Netflix's action film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The clip opens with Alia saying, “I am feeling like I am on a cloud… oh! I am feeling like I am a cloud.” Next, we have some snippets of Alia striking poses in a Barbie pink pantsuit, followed by an oversized black tailored fit. In the clip, the actress is seen giving interviews as well as sharing the stage with her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Also, do not miss the trio laughing and chilling together.

Fans can be heard cheering for the trio at the event. While relishing a bowl of her snack in her makeup chair, Alia Bhatt shared that it was time for the main Tudum event. The actress changed into a gorgeous peplum-style green gown. She was accompanied by Gal, decked up in a black leather dress, and Jamie, who looked dapper in a bottle green pantsuit.

In the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, “A recap of my #Tudum moments #HeartOfStone @netflix @galgadot, @jamiedornan.”

Along with Alia, Gal and Jamie, the film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Matthias Schweighofer, and Paul Ready. Heart of Stone will stream from August 11 exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. About her Hollywood debut, her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt told ET Times, "My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being dwarfed by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel lesser in any way when it comes to international talent."

Alia Bhatt will also soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be sharing the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Days ago, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi among others.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also marks Karan Johar's directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years.