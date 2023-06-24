New Pics Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Fam Are Making The Wait For The Film So Hard

Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Our Saturday just got better, courtesy these new stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which were shared by the makers of the film. The carousel post features the film's stars. The first picture features Dharmendra with a red sweater in his hand. The second shot features Jaya Bachchan looking into the camera, dressed in a traditional outfit. Another shot features Shabana Azmi (also with a red sweater in her hand). There is another picture of Rocky and Rani (aka Ranveer and Alia) twinning in white. Another picture features them posing together as they smile away. The caption on the post read, "'Tease-ing' you with some exclusive Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani images. Keep the love coming. A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas on 28th July 2023."

Swipe to see more pictures from the film here:

The film's impressive ensemble cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. The film's teaser released earlier this week and it received a whole lot of love.

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Selfiee and Brahmastra, to name a few.