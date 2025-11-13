Fans Gush Over Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Chemistry In New Ad: "Feels Like Watching A Bollywood Rom-Com"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new faces of Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Damac, and the Internet cannot stop gushing over their chemistry in the latest advertisement. The couple were also spotted promoting the brand's DAMAC Islands 2 recently in Dubai. Fans were thrilled to see them reunited on screen, even declaring that it felt like watching a "Bollywood romcom".

What's Happening

Ranbir and Alia are seen relaxing and enjoying themselves in the new advertisement for DAMAC Islands 2. While Ranbir opted for a casual light blue shirt paired with khaki trousers, Alia looked stunning in an orange swimsuit.

The caption read: "Paradise isn't just a place. It's a state of mind. With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, experience DAMAC Islands 2, where every moment flows to the rhythm of the sea. At this island escape, waterfront luxury meets tranquillity, and living becomes an art inspired by the island lifestyle."

From dancing to taking in the spectacular scenery, fans were thrilled by the spark the couple brought to the advertisement.

How Fans Reacted

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans were quick to react to their onscreen presence.

One Internet user commented, "This looks like a movie. They look so good together!"

Someone else added, "RanLia looks so gooooddd!! Feels like watching a Bollywood rom-com."

While many referred to them as the "ultimate power couple", several called for a romantic comedy starring the duo.

Other comments included, "We really need a romcom movie of Ranbir and Alia," and "The chemistry is so good, I thought I was watching a rom-com trailer."

In A Nutshell

Fans were overjoyed to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showcasing their effortless chemistry in the recent advertisement, flooding the comments section with requests for a full-fledged film featuring the two.

