Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor's Private Instagram Account Called "Finsta": "He's Got Two Reels With Raha, Won't Let Me Follow Him"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently at an event for a real estate company in the UAE. The two recently featured in a new ad for Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Damac, and it was during the promotions that Alia and Ranbir once again addressed the relentless questions about the latter being on social media.

What's Happening

When asked why Ranbir is off social media, he reiterated the same reason: he said that he has a private Instagram account. He calls it a "finsta," which means fake.

Ranbir said, "There are such amazing people in the world who do such amazing work, and I do watch and follow them. But because I am an actor, I do not officially want to be on Instagram, as then I will have a responsibility to really show myself to the world. But I felt that I already have a medium, which is through acting and in movies, and that's enough to show myself to the world."

He further added that he has been asked the same question for the last 10 years. He keeps changing the answer so that it's not boring.

Alia Bhatt added that Ranbir has only two videos on his account, both of which feature him playing with their daughter Raha﻿.

Stating that he does not even follow Alia on Instagram, Ranbir added, "Once Alia follows me, then it'll be out that I have an Instagram account."

Alia-Ranbir On Their New Home In Mumbai

As Alia and Ranbir were in Dubai to promote their new collaboration with the luxury real estate property, they expressed their love for Dubai and how it feels like a "homecoming."

Alia further added how this visit felt personal as they have recently moved into their new home - their six-storey bungalow, named Krishna Raj﻿, in Mumbai's Pali Hill with their daughter Raha﻿ and Neetu Kapoor.

Named after Ranbir's late grandmother, Krishna﻿ Raj Kapoor﻿, the couple moved to their new residence earlier this year during Diwali.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor once again addressed questions about why the Rockstar actor won't be on social media. Ranbir had a funny response about how he keeps changing his answer every year, as he has been asked the same question for the last 10 years.