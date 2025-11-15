Vivek Oberoi Recalls "Huge Crash" And A Near-Death Experience In Rajasthan While Filming <i>Road</i>: "Almost Died"

Vivek Oberoi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mastiii 4. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie also features Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Vivek shared a harrowing account of a near-death experience he had during the filming of his 2002 movie Road.

The actor said, "I was shooting in Rajasthan for Road. We were going from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Beautiful roads, beautiful drive, but it was at night. I told the driver at least 15 to 20 times to drive slowly; ‘it is night, visibility is low, drive slowly.' I was in the front seat, and after that incident, I haven't sat in the front seat ever."

He added, "I reclined my seat and suddenly there was a huge crash, a massive sound. On the road, suddenly, a camel cart came, which was carrying rods. The rods had smashed the windshield, and if my seat had been straight, those rods would have gone into my body. I couldn't get out of the car because the rods were above me. But I was unscathed. Almost died. After that, I decided not to travel at night."

Vivek Oberoi shared another incident where he had to take control of a car from a reckless driver.

“Later, when I was with a driver, he did the same. He was speeding, so I told him to stop the car and use the washroom. I told him to get down and go to the washroom. I came on his side, took the key, and drove off without him," the actor stated.

In the same conversation, Vivek talked about working as an assistant for choreographer and director Farah Khan.

He said, "To train, I used to assist Farah for a long time. I started from cleaning the rehearsal rooms and bringing tea to all the dancers and from there I went up. I never told anybody who my dad was. I kept that out.”

The Masti franchise launched in 2004 with a successful first film. The series was followed by its sequel, Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). Mastiii 4 will release in theatres on November 21, 2025.