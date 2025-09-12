Vivek Oberoi Breaks Silence On Cousin Akshay Oberoi's "No Real Relationship Between Them" Remark: "He Said It Was Misinterpreted"

Vivek Oberoi's cousin, actor Akshay Oberoi, recently revealed that he says with "sadness" that their families have not been close. Vivek Oberoi has now broken his silence on this statement, saying that Akshay's remark was "misinterpreted".

What's Happening

Vivek Oberoi said he did ask Akshay Oberoi about the interview and his comment regarding them not having any "real relationship" despite being cousins.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi broke his silence, "I did ask him myself what happened, and what this interview was about. He said, 'No, it's been misinterpreted,' but it's best that he speaks for himself. As far as I'm concerned, I love Akshay and I am very proud of what he has done. As a family, we are always there for each other's birthdays. They always come to our house on Diwali or my parents' anniversary. So, we have a lot of celebrations together, and we have some great memories of growing up together."

Speaking about how proud Vivek is of Akshay's achievements, the Saathiya actor said, "The one thing, though, which is true, and I'm very proud of him for, is that he has made his path his own way, just like I'm proud that I did it my own way too. I didn't have any uncle, aunt, chacha, taya, mama saying, 'I'm going to launch you and you are going to get a break because of me.' I never had that kind of support system. Whatever I am today, I have been through the grind, worked hard, and God's been kind."

"And the same goes for Akshay. Every bit of success and acclaim he has is well deserved because he is the only one responsible for it, and that's how it should be. It shouldn't be because of whose nephew you are, whose cousin you are, or whose friend you are. It should be based on pure merit. And Akshay has achieved everything on his own merit, and I am very proud of it," concluded Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi-Akshay Oberoi Relationship

Vivek Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, had a breakthrough in the early 2000s and quickly became a household name with films like Company and Saathiya. In contrast, Akshay's path was less glamorous, marked by years of struggle and gradual recognition.

Akshay Oberoi's Recent Works

He has since made a mark with diverse roles and was most recently seen in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Up next, he will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

In A Nutshell

Vivek Oberoi opens up about cousin Akshay Oberoi's recent statement that they are not "close". Vivek also added that he loves his cousin and is proud of his achievements.

ALSO READ | Akshay Oberoi Says Cousin Vivek's Success "Inspired Him" But He "Offered No Help": "There Were Punjabi Ego Clashes..."