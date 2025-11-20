Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Stayed In A Slum For 2 Months Before His Debut In <i>Company</i>: "Lived With Giant Rats, No Washroom"



Vivek Oberoi, who has often spoken about the tough road that led to his debut in Company, recently revisited that period.

Vivek Oberoi revealed that before he was finalised for the Ram Gopal Varma film, he actually lived in a slum for several weeks to understand the world of his character, Chandu Nagre.

He said the room he rented had giant rats at night, he had to pull water out of a drum, and he relied on public washrooms, experiences that helped him grasp the character's lifestyle.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vivek said RGV initially turned him down because he looked "too polished" for a gritty gangster role.

Determined to prove himself, he shifted to a slum for over a month and a half.

He said, "I went and stayed in the slum. 6-7 hafte, main ek slum me jaake raha. Slum me bhaade pe kholi li, kholi me jaake raha. Raat ko bade bade chuhe aate the. Drum ke andar se paani nikalna padta tha. Bathroom tha nhi, aapko sulabh sauchalaya use karna padta tha, line me khada rehna padta tha. Maine realise kiya ki Chandu Nagre (Company's character) ki life kaisi hogi, beedi kaise phookta hai, chai kaise peeta hai, baatein kaise karta hai."

Ram Gopal Varma's Reaction To Vivek's Transformation

Once he felt prepared, Vivek returned to Ram Gopal Varma's office dressed as Chandu Nagre and requested another chance. The director, he said, was stunned by the transformation and immediately took him on board. Vivek recalled RGV telling him, "Zabardast audition... I have never seen an audition like this."

Right after this, RGV drove him to meet his father, actor Suresh Oberoi, who was gardening at home when they arrived. Vivek said his father had tears in his eyes when he heard the news.

Since RGV wanted to hand Vivek a signing amount but didn't have cash, he borrowed Rs 10 from Suresh Oberoi and gave it to him on the spot.

Company, released in 2002, went on to become a major hit and marked one of the most unconventional launches for a mainstream leading man.

