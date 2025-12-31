Mumbai Company's Job Ad Bars Candidates Living In PGs Or Rented Flats, Triggers Backlash

A Mumbai-based company has sparked widespread outrage online by excluding job applicants who reside in rented homes or paying guest (PG) accommodations. The company's job application form, which included this restriction, has since gone viral, drawing backlash for its discriminatory stance. The job posting, meant for candidates with a B.E. degree in computer science or IT, included a note at the bottom stating that applicants living in rented or PG housing were "not eligible."

The unusual requirement sparked outrage across social media, with many users calling it a major red flag and questioning the company's hiring policies.

Some theorised it was a tactic to hire local candidates at lower salaries since they would not have rental expenses. Many also argued the policy could violate Article 16 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality of opportunity in public employment and prohibits discrimination based on place of residence.

One user wrote, "This is a big red flag and imo this is because of the following reasons. 1. If a candidate lives with their parents in their own home, they don't have rent to pay. The company can offer a significantly lower salary below market standards. 2. Or maybe they think migrants might quit if they get a job elsewhere."

Another commented, "To ensure candidates live with parents and unlikely to switch easily :) Mumbai based companies are infamous for adding “local candidates only” in their job posts, even if it's a hard to fill role. It's just to ensure they pay them below market rate (vs BLR)."

A third said, "This should be the first RED SIGNAL about the work culture and the work-life balance that someone is going to be subjected to. PG means strict timings and hence employees have to abide by it. Happened once at my university as well. The students united and didn't even filled it."

"Article 16 of constitution doesn't allow that. Few states tried doing that and got backlash from court. This company also can get into legal trouble," added a fourth.