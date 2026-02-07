'Did Everything Right But Still Failed': NRI Shares His 'Unlucky' America Story

While social media is often flooded with NRI success stories, a 27-year-old's "unlucky" account of his time in America has recently gone viral. In a Reddit post titled "Did everything ‘right' in the US, still failed, heading back to India," he explained that despite following the conventional roadmap of higher studies followed by a job search, he was unable to find his footing and eventually decided to return home.

"My USA story is pure unluck. I came to the US in Aug 22 and completed Masters in Dec 23. From Feb 24 to the present, I have been unemployed," the user wrote on Reddit.

The NRI said he focused on aggressively applying for job openings, but whenever it came to the interview stage, he faced visa-related issues.

"It's not like I'm not trying, I was aggressively applying to jobs. Daily 30+ application. By chance, if I got any interview, they said due to the visa status, you're not eligible, or since you need sponsorship we can't consider you. And now I'm planning to go back to India."

'That's Life Man'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the individual and motivated him that perhaps India was where he was meant to grow in his career.

"You can do everything right and still fail. That's life. Sorry, man. Lots of amazing things happening in India though," said one user, while another added: "I believe that is meant to be. Your destiny is written in India. Trust me you will be fine and one day you will say thank god i did not get the job."

A third commented: "There is a massive oversupply of white collar workers in first world countries thanks to offshoring (ironically to India), layoffs (advent of AI and whatnot) and the aftereffect of a large influx of international students (like yourself) that were injected to boost up these economies after Covid-19. There just aren't enough jobs."

A fourth said: "Sometimes you can do everything right and it's not just the right place, time, etc. The silver lining here is that you are making the move early in your career and will have time to do well back in India."