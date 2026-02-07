What Is 'Penisgate' At Winter Olympics? Ski Jumpers Accused Of Injecting Their Genitalia With Drugs

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is looking into allegations that ski jumpers might be injecting their penises with paraffin or hyaluronic acid to gain a competitive edge. Concerns around the issue, dubbed 'Penisgate', first emerged in January ahead of the Winter Olympics when German newspaper Bild claimed that athletes were using these drugs to fly further.

"Ski jumping is very popular in Poland, so I promise you I'm going to look at it," said Wada President Witold Banka, when quizzed about the allegations, as per The Athletic.

Oliver Niggli, director general of WADA added: “I'm not aware of the details of ski jumping and how it can improve but if anything was to come to the surface we would look at anything if it is actually doping related."

“We don't do other means of enhancing performance but our list committee would certainly look into whether this would fall into this category. But I haven't heard about that until you mentioned.”

The German publication claimed that it was possible to achieve a temporary, 'visual thickening of the penis' by injecting paraffin or hyaluronic acid. Bigger genitalia means the skiers would be given a bigger, looser suit and like a sail catching wind, it could allow them to make longer jumps.

As per a study published in the journal Frontiers last year, every two cm change in suit size circumference reduced drag by four per cent and increased lift by five per cent. It said that a two cm change in the suits was equivalent to an extra 5.8 metres in jump length.

Though no specific athletes have been accused of the practice, WADA has vowed to investigate if it is presented with evidence of wrongdoing.

Full Body Scan

Prior to the competition, the ski jumpers undergo a full body scan to ensure their skin-tight suits do not have extra material, which may give them an unfair advantage by allowing them to soar through the air, due to the extra lift.

While the doping agency is looking into the issue, the world skiing's governing body has quashed the claims. Dismissing the affair as 'wild rumour', the body said there has "never been any indication, let alone evidence" that the practice was being employed, according to a Reuters report.

The issue has gained momentum, partly because suit manipulation has previously led to sanctions in the sport. Two Norwegian Olympic medalists, Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, were suspended for three months last year after being found to have secretly adjusted seams around the crotch area of their suits at the 2025 World Ski Championships.