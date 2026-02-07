US Passport, Indian Education: Engineer's Career Dilemma Goes Viral

A Reddit post by a user named RoastedGuy has sparked discussion after he shared his concerns about finding a job abroad despite being an American citizen. The user explained that although he holds a US passport, he has lived in India his entire life and completed all his education there. Currently in his third year of engineering with a computer science background in Bengaluru, he said he feels uncertain about his career options after graduation.

According to the post, one of his biggest worries is that most of his education is from Indian institutions, which he fears may limit opportunities in countries such as the United States or parts of Europe. He also pointed out that hiring processes and documentation requirements in India sometimes feel like a barrier, especially for someone with foreign citizenship.

Seeking clarity, the student asked NRIs and American citizens who studied outside the US to share their experiences. He wanted to know whether applying directly for overseas jobs from India is realistic, or if internships, higher studies, or internal company transfers are more practical routes.

The post received attention from users who shared similar experiences.

One user suggested gaining experience in India first and then applying for jobs in the US after a year or two, as entry-level jobs are becoming scarce due to AI.

Another user recommended pursuing a master's degree from a decent but affordable university in the US, which could provide a smoother transition into American life and a valuable US education.

However, a third user cautioned against taking on student loans or moving to the US at the moment, citing the impact of AI on the tech industry and the reality of layoffs, which has led some people to return to India.