"God Bless You, Beta": Chandigarh Uber Driver's Words Leave Student Emotional

A 40-year-old Uber driver from Chandigarh has won praise on social media after a short but heartfelt interaction with a teenage passenger went viral.

The incident took place when a 19-year-old student booked an Uber to travel to his examination centre, around 25 minutes away. As the journey began, the student greeted the driver politely, and the two exchanged brief small talk during the ride.

Just before reaching the destination, the driver asked the student about his age. When the student replied that he was 19, the driver smiled and said, "Beta, aapke maa-baap ne aapko bohot achi parvarish di hai", meaning, "Your parents have raised you very well."

The driver added that he drives daily and meets many passengers, and over time, it becomes easy to understand a person's behaviour. Before dropping the student off, he ended the ride with a simple blessing: "God bless you, beta."

The student later shared the moment online on Reddit, saying the words stayed with him throughout the day. He said the compliment made him reflect on his values and feel grateful for his upbringing, especially at a time when many young people feel pressure to show off habits like smoking, drinking, or clubbing.

The post has since struck a chord with readers, who praised both the driver's warmth and the reminder that good manners still matter.Many users also shared supportive reactions in the comments.

One person encouraged the student to stay true to his values, saying he was on the right path and should never compromise his ethics just to fit in. Another user recalled a similar experience with an auto-rickshaw driver, calling the moment heart-warming. A third commenter added that the student deserved the praise, noting that his respectful behaviour likely made the driver's day as well.