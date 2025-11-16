When Vivek Oberoi Cleaned Rehearsal Rooms And Served Tea As Farah Khan's Assistant: "Never Told Who My Dad Was"

Vivek Oberoi has opened up about the struggles in his early years before he became famous. The actor, who made his film debut with the 2002 crime drama Company, revealed that he once cleaned rehearsal rooms and served tea to background dancers on the sets of filmmaker Farah Khan.

“To train, I used to assist Farah (Khan) for a long time," he said in a conversation with Mashable India. "I started by cleaning the rehearsal rooms and bringing tea to all the dancers and from there I went up. I never told anybody who my dad was. I kept that out.”

Vivek Oberoi is the son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi.

During the same conversation, the 49-year-old recalled a near-fatal accident while shooting for the 2002 thriller Road.

He said, "I was shooting in Rajasthan for Road. We were going from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Beautiful roads, beautiful drive, but it was at night. I told the driver at least 15 to 20 times to drive slowly; ‘it is night, visibility is low, drive slowly.' I was in the front seat, and after that incident, I have not sat in the front seat ever."

The actor added, “I reclined my seat and suddenly there was a huge crash, a massive sound. On the road, suddenly, a camel cart came, which was carrying rods. The rods had smashed the windshield, and if my seat had been straight, those rods would have gone into my body. I could not get out of the car because the rods were above me. But I was unscathed. Almost died. After that, I decided not to travel at night."

Workwise, Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Mastiii 4. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, also features Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Singh Malkani and Natalia Janoszek in important roles.

The Masti franchise first premiered in 2004, followed by its sequel, Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). Mastiii 4 will hit the silver screens on November 21.