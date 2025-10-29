Vivek Oberoi To Donate His Entire Fee From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer <i>Ramayana</i> To Charity: "I Don't Want A Penny"

Vivek Oberoi is set to appear in one of the most ambitious films of Indian cinema - Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actor will be seen playing the role of Vibhishan, Raavan's righteous brother, in the magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.

But beyond his on-screen contribution, Vivek Oberoi's off-screen gesture has won hearts - the actor has chosen to donate his entire fee from the film to a noble cause.

A Noble Decision For A Meaningful Cause

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi revealed that he had decided not to accept any payment for his role in Ramayana. "I told Namit that I don't want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you're doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang," he shared.

The actor expressed that this decision came from a place of deep admiration for the film's vision and its makers.

Bringing Ramayana To The Global Stage

Vivek Oberoi also praised producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for their ambitious vision of bringing Ramayana to life with world-class visual effects and cinematic scale.

He said, "What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India's answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can't get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that's what's exciting."

One of the most awaited films of 2026, Ramayana: Part 1, is already generating immense buzz for its star-studded cast and massive scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The mythological epic is expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2026.

