Vivek Oberoi On The Possibility Of Superstars Being Forgotten By 2050: "<i>Kaun</i> Shah Rukh Khan?"

Vivek Oberoi recently spoke about his belief that, in another 25 years, audiences may no longer remember Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also highlighted that, while people like him remember the legendary Raj Kapoor, the current generation associates more with Ranbir Kapoor.

Discussing how history may consign even the greatest stars to "nothingness", Vivek Oberoi shared his thoughts on how superstars are gradually forgotten and become part of history.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, "Which film, starring whom from the 1960s, do you ask anyone about today-nobody cares. You will inevitably be relegated to history. In 2050, people might say, 'Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?' (Who is Shah Rukh Khan?)"

He continued, "Just as people today might ask, 'Who is Raj Kapoor?' You and I may call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So perhaps history eventually relegates us all to nothingness."

When Vivek Oberoi Opened Up About Early Struggles

Vivek Oberoi has spoken candidly about the struggles he faced before achieving fame. The actor, who made his film debut with the 2002 crime drama Company, revealed that he once cleaned rehearsal rooms and served tea to background dancers on the sets of filmmaker Farah Khan.

"To train, I used to assist Farah (Khan) for a long time," he shared in a conversation with Mashable India. "I started by cleaning the rehearsal rooms and bringing tea to all the dancers, and from there I worked my way up. I never told anyone who my father was. I kept that to myself."

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Mastiii 4. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Natalia Janoszek in key roles.

The Masti franchise began in 2004, followed by its sequels, Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016). Mastiii 4 is set for release on November 21.

